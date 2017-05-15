Watch: Alice Cooper Performing In Nas...

Watch: Alice Cooper Performing In Nashville With Original Members Of The Band [News]

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Dunaway, Bruce and Smith are not only appearing on Alice's upcoming new album, but they also contributed to songwriting . The album titled "Paranormal" will be released on July 28 through earMUSIC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the most shocking..... 50 min TN Oilers 17
Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha... 7 hr good grief 6
anti trans bigotry 9 hr good grief 7
judges daryle colson,amy hollsrs give kids mom ... 23 hr CORRUPT 1
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Sun joshgreen 72
Event at Belmont University today Sun Columbus Kelly 2
Will U.S.A. go to war Sun Charlie Bob 9
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Davidson County was issued at May 15 at 2:17PM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC