Vinyl Night and - High Fidelity' on tap at Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theater will host a unique and first-of-its-kind event Thursday, May 11: Vinyl Night! Celebrating the vinyl revival with music, memorabilia and the vinyl collector-centric movie High Fidelity . On-hand will be local record industry folks, DJ's, a pop-up museum, displays of ultra-rare items, swag and giveaways.

