Trump's pick for Army post drops out amid growing criticism
In this April 9, 2013, file photo, state Tennessee Sen. Mark Green participates in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Green, President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service, a senator wounded in combat said Friday as scrutiny over the nomination intensified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama
|3 hr
|Truth hurts
|11
|Missing Person; Jessica Smith
|6 hr
|Mom
|3
|What is the most shocking.....
|8 hr
|Charlie Bob
|6
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|13 hr
|truth
|70
|Nashville Sucks (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|truth
|85
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|Thu
|truth
|2
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Viewer
|84
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC