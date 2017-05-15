Tommy Emmanuel Teams with Rolling Sto...

Tommy Emmanuel Teams with Rolling Stone Country to Premiere 'Tall Fidler' Video

17 hrs ago

Esteemed Grammy Award-winning guitarist TOMMY EMMANUEL today has partnered with Rolling Stone Country to premiere the performance video of "Tall Fiddler" from his upcoming LIVE! AT THE RYMAN album, out this Friday, May 19 via CPG Sounds. Click here to watch the video.

Nashville, TN

