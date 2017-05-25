TN: Mayor Barry Favors May Election for 2018 Transit Funding Referendum
If Mayor Megan Barry has her way, May 1, 2018, will become the landmark day that Nashvillians voted to fund transit. The mayor's office confirmed that the May 2018 election, which features Davidson County's local primaries, is Barry's preference for a public referendum on transit-funding over two other elections next year, one in August and one in November.
