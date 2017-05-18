Tiny home community for homeless in South Nashville moves forward
Metro's Board of Zoning Appeals voted that Open Table Nashville and Glencliff United Methodist Church are protected under state and federal religious laws, so their tiny-home community is too. Open Table Nashville wants to build 22 220-square-foot homes for the homeless on Glencliff United Methodist Church's property in South Nashville.
