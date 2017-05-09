The Dangers of Disruptive Docs

His boorish behavior represents a profound threat to staff and patients alike, says Gerald B. Hickson, MD, senior vice president for quality, safety and risk prevention at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Nurses who fear getting snapped at may be less willing to ask for help or in "a constant state of distraction," as Dr. Hickson describes it, focused less on patient care and more on avoiding getting "chewed out."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outpatient Surgery Magazine.