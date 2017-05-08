TGI Fridays closes Huntsville restaurant after 30 years
Workers moved tables and other furniture into a U-Haul truck Monday afternoon from the 4935 University Square location, which closed abruptly Saturday night. Southeast Restaurant Group Director of Operations Mark Bacon said they had a "lucrative" offer they couldn't refuse on the property, but declined to give details about its future.
