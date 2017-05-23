Tennessee's on-farm summer camps give...

Tennessee's on-farm summer camps give children the opportunity to...

NASHVILLE Tennessee's on-farm summer camps give children the opportunity to trade classrooms and daycare walls for open pastures and barn stalls. Pick Tennessee Products, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture's program to connect consumers to farmers, lists farms with summer camps geared to a variety of age groups and interests.

