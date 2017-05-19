Tennessee prepares to add oversight t...

Tennessee prepares to add oversight to amusement ride inspections

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Nearly a year after three children fell from a Ferris wheel in Greene County, Tennessee lawmakers are proposing a bill that would address growing safety concerns with amusement rides in the state. The bill still hasn't been signed into law, but Chris Cannon, Director of Communications for the Department of Labor and Workforce, the state is already making preparations.

