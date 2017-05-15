Tennessee officers shoot man holding woman at gunpoint
Police say officers shot and wounded a man holding a woman at gunpoint in a Tennessee residence hours after she filed an order of protection against him. Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets officers fired at 52-year-old Michel Louka Guirguis when they saw him pointing a gun at the woman lying on the floor of the Nashville home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|date rape drug
|44 min
|bill cosby
|3
|What is the most shocking.....
|2 hr
|trumannite
|24
|Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|harrassment from police (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|facts
|20
|anti trans bigotry
|8 hr
|what
|10
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|12 hr
|Yeah
|8
|judges daryle colson,amy hollsrs give kids mom ...
|Sun
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC