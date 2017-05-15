Tennessee officers shoot man holding ...

Tennessee officers shoot man holding woman at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Police say officers shot and wounded a man holding a woman at gunpoint in a Tennessee residence hours after she filed an order of protection against him. Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets officers fired at 52-year-old Michel Louka Guirguis when they saw him pointing a gun at the woman lying on the floor of the Nashville home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
date rape drug 44 min bill cosby 3
What is the most shocking..... 2 hr trumannite 24
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... 2 hr South Knox Hombre 4
harrassment from police (Apr '14) 4 hr facts 20
anti trans bigotry 8 hr what 10
Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha... 12 hr Yeah 8
judges daryle colson,amy hollsrs give kids mom ... Sun CORRUPT 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Davidson County was issued at May 15 at 2:17PM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC