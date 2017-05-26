Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs Tennessee Strong Act
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam signed the Tennessee STRONG Act at the Tennessee Department of Military in Nashville. Haslam was joined by Rep. Tilman Goins , Rep. David Hawk and Major General Max Haston, Tennessee's Adjutant General.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|29 min
|doctor tongue
|48
|Milfs Looking for Fun
|47 min
|Pffftttt
|3
|Children being cursed by caregivers
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|7
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|2 hr
|Bronnie Meadows
|1
|Opry mills
|9 hr
|Visitor
|4
|Talent Agency Disappears After Taking Girl's Dr... (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|Audrey M
|18
|who's got opiate for sale? (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|Sweden Prime Mini...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC