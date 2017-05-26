Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs ...

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs Tennessee Strong Act

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam signed the Tennessee STRONG Act at the Tennessee Department of Military in Nashville. Haslam was joined by Rep. Tilman Goins , Rep. David Hawk and Major General Max Haston, Tennessee's Adjutant General.

