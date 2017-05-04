Teen suicide thoughts, self-harm case...

Teen suicide thoughts, self-harm cases double in a decade

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KNDO

A controversial new Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why," has renewed public focus on the tragedy of teen suicide -- and a new study suggests its release is timely. The report finds that the number of American kids admitted to children's hospitals for suicidal thoughts or self-harm more than doubled during the last decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNDO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people cheat? 2 hr Sam Vaknin 20
Privatization of State Parks 3 hr Dean_Gullberry 1
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... 6 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 17 hr Frankie 71
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama Fri Truth hurts 11
Missing Person; Jessica Smith Fri Mom 3
What is the most shocking..... Fri Charlie Bob 6
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,278 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC