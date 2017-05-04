Teen suicide thoughts, self-harm cases double in a decade
A controversial new Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why," has renewed public focus on the tragedy of teen suicide -- and a new study suggests its release is timely. The report finds that the number of American kids admitted to children's hospitals for suicidal thoughts or self-harm more than doubled during the last decade.
Read more at KNDO.
