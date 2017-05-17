Taylor Swift Photographed for the First Time in 4 Months
Taylor Swift has been hiding out over the last several months, but she still managed to sneak in some time for her mom on Mother's Day. The 27-year-old singer was photographed for the first time since January over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most shocking.....
|1 hr
|hahaha
|29
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|3 hr
|todays poem
|76
|harrassment from police (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|Dan Rather
|21
|date rape drug
|21 hr
|bill cosby
|3
|Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh...
|Tue
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|anti trans bigotry
|Tue
|what
|10
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|Tue
|Yeah
|8
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC