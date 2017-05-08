Sturgill Simpson leads nominees with 3 at Americana Awards
In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Sturgill Simpson accepts the award for best country album for "A Sailor's Guide To Earth" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Simpson leads the Americana Honors and Awards nominees with three nominations, including album of the year, artist of the year and song of the year.
