Stumb assists Major League Soccer recruitment Cumberland University...

Cumberland University president Paul Stumb has been appointed to the Founders Council of the MLS2Nashville committee, which is comprised of over 100 Middle Tennessee leaders working to bring a Major League Soccer team to Nashville.a "Dr. Stumb was named to this committee because of his contributions as a leader in the Nashville area as well as the ongoing status of CU soccer as one of the best NAIA programs in the country," said Clint Brewer of Stones River Group and MLS2Nashville committee member. MLS2Nashville represents an expansion and reorganization of the original Nashville MLS organizing committee founded by Will Alexander and Bill Hagerty in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.