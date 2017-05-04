Shunned by radio, women in Nashville embrace outlaw status
In this March 16, 2017, photo, singer and songwriter Angaleena Presley poses in Nashville, Tenn. With her new solo album, "Wrangled," Presley follows a wave of outlaw female artists in Nashville, including Nikki Lane, Margo Price and Sunny Sweeney who have built their own brands from the ground up and attracted a more diverse crowd of fans without the help of major label marketing budgets and country radio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most shocking.....
|3 hr
|truth
|3
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|3 hr
|truth
|2
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|Viewer
|84
|patrick allen boyd
|Wed
|Concern person
|7
|Vanderbuilt employees
|Wed
|yay
|2
|dogs on news
|Wed
|huh
|8
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|Wed
|Lol
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC