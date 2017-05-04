Shunned by radio, women in Nashville embrace outlaw status

In this March 16, 2017, photo, singer and songwriter Angaleena Presley poses in Nashville, Tenn. With her new solo album, "Wrangled," Presley follows a wave of outlaw female artists in Nashville, including Nikki Lane, Margo Price and Sunny Sweeney who have built their own brands from the ground up and attracted a more diverse crowd of fans without the help of major label marketing budgets and country radio.

