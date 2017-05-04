Shunned by radio, women in Nashville embrace outlaw status
As a member of the country trio Pistol Annies, singer-songwriter Angaleena Presley often got questions about the lack of women on country radio, which she responded to with a safe sound bite about musical trends being cyclical and being hopeful for change. "Every time I would say those things, in my mind I would be going, 'But it's not cyclical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most shocking.....
|3 hr
|truth
|3
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|3 hr
|truth
|2
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|Viewer
|84
|patrick allen boyd
|Wed
|Concern person
|7
|Vanderbuilt employees
|Wed
|yay
|2
|dogs on news
|Wed
|huh
|8
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|Wed
|Lol
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC