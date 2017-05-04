Seven TN bounty hunters charged with murder after opening fire on innocent man
Tennessee police say the seven bounty hunters and bail bondsmen have been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of an unarmed man and the wounding of another. NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Person; Jessica Smith
|1 hr
|Mom
|3
|$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama
|3 hr
|Nobama
|10
|What is the most shocking.....
|4 hr
|Charlie Bob
|6
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|truth
|70
|Nashville Sucks (Mar '10)
|9 hr
|truth
|85
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|Thu
|truth
|2
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Viewer
|84
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC