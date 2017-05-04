Seven TN bounty hunters charged with ...

Seven TN bounty hunters charged with murder after opening fire on innocent man

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Tennessee police say the seven bounty hunters and bail bondsmen have been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of an unarmed man and the wounding of another. NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Person; Jessica Smith 1 hr Mom 3
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 3 hr Nobama 10
What is the most shocking..... 4 hr Charlie Bob 6
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 9 hr truth 70
Nashville Sucks (Mar '10) 9 hr truth 85
Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha... Thu truth 2
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) Thu Viewer 84
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,538 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC