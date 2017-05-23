Seether's 'Poison The Parish' Album O...

Seether's 'Poison The Parish' Album On Billboard Top 20 [News]

14 hrs ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

The album turned out to be a great success, reaching position No. 14 on Billboard's Top 200 chart, with over 31,000 units sold in the U.S. last week.

