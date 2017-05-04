Seether Shares New Track - 'Count Me ...

Seether Shares New Track - 'Count Me Out' [News]

14 hrs ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

This song is from their seventh studio album, "Poison The Parish", which is scheduled to be released on May 12th via Shaun Morgan's new label Canine Riot Records. The album was recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee,and is the first one entirely produced by the band's lead singer and songwriter, Shaun Morgan.

