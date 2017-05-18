Reality TV star won't help pick next Honolulu police chief
In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. Beth Chapman, the wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, Duane Chapman, won't have a role in helping select the next chief of the Honolulu Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will U.S.A. go to war
|7 min
|ummmm
|11
|What is the most shocking.....
|9 min
|hahaha
|41
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|5 hr
|hahaha
|77
|harrassment from police (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Dan Rather
|21
|date rape drug
|Tue
|bill cosby
|3
|Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh...
|Tue
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|anti trans bigotry
|Tue
|what
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC