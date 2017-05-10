Rascal Flatts look to young songwrite...

Rascal Flatts look to young songwriters for big hits

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Early on in their career, the country group Rascal Flatts often dealt with critics of their pop-country sound and being labeled a country music boy band. Bassist and producer Jay DeMarcus noted that one early review referred to their music as "bouncy, bouncy, flop."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti trans bigotry 53 min trans everything 1
Relationship advice 9 hr Dean_Gullberry 10
secret confessions 13 hr 127 freak 96
Liberal scum in IL 14 hr scumadvisor 1
Hookers in Nashville 16 hr Carlo 2
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 18 hr Charlie Bob 41
Natchez Trace Wilderness Program Columbia TN (Aug '12) Wed MarcB 28
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC