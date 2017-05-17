Prosecutor: Leader of Nashville heroin sales pleads guilty
Federal prosecutors say a member of a Mexican drug cartel who was in charge of heroin sales in the Nashville area has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. The office of Jack Smith, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said Jorge Andres Lopez Montiel pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
