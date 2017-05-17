Prosecutor: Leader of Nashville heroi...

Prosecutor: Leader of Nashville heroin sales pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Federal prosecutors say a member of a Mexican drug cartel who was in charge of heroin sales in the Nashville area has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. The office of Jack Smith, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said Jorge Andres Lopez Montiel pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the most shocking..... 7 hr Dan Rather 32
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 14 hr todays poem 76
harrassment from police (Apr '14) 20 hr Dan Rather 21
date rape drug Tue bill cosby 3
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... Tue South Knox Hombre 4
anti trans bigotry Tue what 10
Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha... Tue Yeah 8
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC