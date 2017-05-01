Pelosi urges Fisk students to mobilize against prejudice
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks at Fisk University's graduation ceremony at the Temple Church in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, May 1, 2017. Pelosi on Monday told a group of graduating students at Fisk University to mobilize against prejudice and inequality.
