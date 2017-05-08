Organ Donor: Man looks for someone to...

Organ Donor: Man looks for someone to take 112-year-old pipe organ

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

The buyer of the old West Nashville United Methodist Church building not only has some new property, but also 112-year-old pipe organ on his hands. Dan Cook, who bought the building earlier this year, said he doesn't want to get rid of the giant instrument, but instead wants to donate it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 1 hr Charlie Bob 21
waxing 4 hr c b gidelow 4
Review: 1 Man 1 Truck (Feb '09) 5 hr Becky 17
Why do people cheat? 6 hr Sam Vaknin 22
any women witi hsv2 6 hr ted 5
secret confessions 6 hr UT Girl 94
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) Sun The firm 88
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC