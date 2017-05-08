Organ Donor: Man looks for someone to take 112-year-old pipe organ
The buyer of the old West Nashville United Methodist Church building not only has some new property, but also 112-year-old pipe organ on his hands. Dan Cook, who bought the building earlier this year, said he doesn't want to get rid of the giant instrument, but instead wants to donate it.
