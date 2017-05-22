One of Nashville's biggest law firms ...

One of Nashville's biggest law firms gets new managing shareholder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, one of the biggest law firms in Nashville, has named a new managing shareholder for its local office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dee Llewelyn 2 hr IndianaMan 3
Will U.S.A. go to war 4 hr please stop ignor... 15
Michael Delgiorno 4 hr yep 3
What is the most shocking..... 10 hr hahaha 47
Vanderbilt Sheild 10 hr good grief 3
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 16 hr Joneeks F 34
Scientists discover a black hole 22 hr film at 11 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC