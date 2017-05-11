Old Crow Medicine Show Plays Classics...

Old Crow Medicine Show Plays Classics for Granada

The Granada Theatre awoke to the Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show's enthusiastic pounding of snare and bass drums to kick off their tribute to Bob Dylan's renowned album, Blonde on Blonde. This year marks the 1966 double-album's 50th anniversary, which Old Crow Medicine Show observed by putting their own unique spin on each of its songs.

