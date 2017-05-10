OCC Hosts Credit Risk and Operational...

OCC Hosts Credit Risk and Operational Risk Workshops in Nashville

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will host two workshops at the Inn at Opryland in Nashville, Tenn., June 20-21, for directors of national community banks and federal savings associations supervised by the OCC. The Credit Risk workshop on June 20 focuses on credit risk within the loan portfolio, such as identifying trends and recognizing problems.

