Nashville man charged after ramming police cruiser to escape arrestA...

A Nashville man was indicted last week and faces federal firearms charges after an April incident in which he allegedly assaulted a Metro Nashville police officer while attempting to evade arrest, according to Jack Smith, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. Nashville officers arrested Joe Lewis Williams Jr. following the incident April 12. He was indicted May 18 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

