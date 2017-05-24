Nashville courthouse to be named afte...

Nashville courthouse to be named after former senator, actor Fred Thompson

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Nashville courthouse to be named after former senator, actor Fred Thompson The federal courthouse in Nashville, Tenn., will be named after Fred Thompson, a former senator, presidential candidate and actor. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rVsUno WASHINGTON - A bill to name the new federal courthouse in Nashville, Tenn., after former Sen. Fred Thompson has cleared its final hurdle in Congress and is awaiting President Trump's signature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will U.S.A. go to war 4 hr hardy har 26
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 4 hr comrade trumpski 10
8-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree (May '09) 15 hr Bissell 116
What is the most shocking..... 16 hr Conflicted 50
Girls who friendzone 21 hr Jkgvh 6
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking Wed daventenn 13
Vanderbuilt employees Wed Truth for you 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC