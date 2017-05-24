Nashville courthouse to be named after former senator, actor Fred Thompson
Nashville courthouse to be named after former senator, actor Fred Thompson The federal courthouse in Nashville, Tenn., will be named after Fred Thompson, a former senator, presidential candidate and actor. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rVsUno WASHINGTON - A bill to name the new federal courthouse in Nashville, Tenn., after former Sen. Fred Thompson has cleared its final hurdle in Congress and is awaiting President Trump's signature.
