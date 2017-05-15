My Place Launches Groundbreaking Tour...

My Place Launches Groundbreaking Tour in Las Vegas

My Place Hotels of America has launched a groundbreaking tour this week to celebrate four new franchises in four days. My Place President and CEO Ryan Rivett will lead a delegation from Las Vegas to Nashville, TN, and then ending the week of groundbreakings in Des Moines, IA, where two My Place hotels are planned.

