Murfreesboro welcomes new restaurants, expands Nashville chains

Puckett's Grocery , which dates back to the 1950s in Leiper's Fork, Tenn., opened its Murfreesboro doors on Feb. 6. It's one of few Murfreesboro restaurants that offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Now with four locations, Puckett's uses its secret ingredient of making the place feel like home to keep customers coming back.

