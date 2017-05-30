Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show...

Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN

There are 21 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from Saturday May 27, titled Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee will start a new weekly talk show on the religious Trinity Broadcasting Network this fall. The show will follow a format similar to the weekend show that the former Arkansas governor hosted on Fox News Channel from 2008 to 2015.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,217

Location hidden
#1 Friday May 26
Must be shopping for a new mansion.

what

Nashville, TN

#2 Friday May 26
Gross. Another phony Christian republican. He could not care less about helping the poor. He's as far away from real Christian values as Trump is.

5

4

4

Trump Pence Nation

Beverly, MA

#3 Friday May 26
TV Evangelicals are Politicizing under the guise of religion.

They should never be allowed tax exempt status.

A complete racket designed to grab money from the gullible.

4

3

3

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,217

Location hidden
#4 Friday May 26
Trump Pence Nation wrote:
TV Evangelicals are Politicizing under the guise of religion.

They should never be allowed tax exempt status.

A complete racket designed to grab money from the gullible.
You should tell the Supreme Court.

3

2

2

Cordwainer Trout

Sonora, KY

#5 Friday May 26
Huckabee is a fair minded, honest, reasonable and pleasant man, who adamantly supports his family and faith. Atheists, especially Democrat Communists hate him for that and that alone.

4

4

4

Soros King Maker

Ellicott City, MD

#6 Saturday May 27
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Huckabee is a fair minded, honest, reasonable and pleasant man, who adamantly supports his family and faith. Atheists, especially Democrat Communists hate him for that and that alone.
Does he have a divorce attorney?

3

2

2

Geezer

United States

#7 Saturday May 27
Mike who?
Is a Huckabee what sucks on a Huckleberry?

2

1

1

what

Nashville, TN

#8 Saturday May 27
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Huckabee is a fair minded, honest, reasonable and pleasant man, who adamantly supports his family and faith. Atheists, especially Democrat Communists hate him for that and that alone.
Wrong.

Huckabee is a joke even to conservatives. He is as far from being a Christian as possible.

3

3

3

hot dogs

Edison, NJ

#9 Sunday May 28
what wrote:
<quoted text>Wrong.

Huckabee is a joke even to conservatives. He is as far from being a Christian as possible.
Agree...stay out of TN

1

1

1

USAUSAUSA

Lexington, KY

#10 Sunday May 28
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Huckabee is a fair minded, honest, reasonable and pleasant man, who adamantly supports his family and faith. Atheists, especially Democrat Communists hate him for that and that alone.
We need men like him in politics.
Honest is the key word here and very few people these days practice it.

3

3

1

bs

Edison, NJ

#11 Sunday May 28
USAUSAUSA wrote:
<quoted text>We need men like him in politics.
Honest is the key word here and very few people these days practice it.
What a bunch of crap!

2

1

1

USAUSAUSA

Lexington, KY

#12 Sunday May 28
bs wrote:
<quoted text>
What a bunch of crap!
Yeah you are.
You must be a liberal Democrat.

3

3

3

Just Saying

Beverly, MA

#13 Sunday May 28
USAUSAUSA wrote:
<quoted text>

We need men like him in politics.
Honest is the key word here and very few people these days practice it.
You shouldn't have to practice honesty.

You either are or not.

And currently the Evangelicals are supporting a chronic liar in chief.

Therefore Evangelical = Hypocrite

1

1

1

trump is evil

Nashville, TN

#14 Tuesday May 30
Just Saying wrote:
<quoted text>

And currently the Evangelicals are supporting a chronic liar in chief.

Therefore Evangelical = Hypocrite
Sooooooo true!

Trump is literally the EXACT opposite of everything Jesus stood for.

Sympathy for his blind followers. They have been conned by the devil himself.

1

1

1

Abandoned mistress

Elizabeth, NJ

#15 Tuesday May 30
My wife was a traitoe

1

1

1

what

Nashville, TN

#16 Tuesday May 30
Abandoned mistress wrote:
My wife was a traitoe
What's a "traitoe"?

Is that like a camel toe?

1

1

1

King Maker Soros

Elizabeth, NJ

#17 Tuesday May 30
what wrote:
<quoted text>

What's a "traitoe"?

Is that like a camel toe?
Traitor I was brainfarting

1

1

1

vote no gay

Knoxville, TN

#18 Tuesday May 30
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Huckabee is a fair minded, honest, reasonable and pleasant man, who adamantly supports his family and faith. Atheists, especially Democrat Communists hate him for that and that alone.
Mike Huckabee's new show is sure to be a big success!

1

1

1

U b jelli

United States

#19 Wednesday
trump is evil wrote:
<quoted text>

Sooooooo true!

Trump is literally the EXACT opposite of everything Jesus stood for.

Sympathy for his blind followers. They have been conned by the devil himself.
His voter base is stronger than ever. Continue to say all you want to try and divert attention from the good he's doing but he's loved by the majority and he will get voted in a second term. Roll on, Trump!!!!!!!!

1

1

1

Trump is illiterate

United States

#20 Wednesday
U b jelli wrote:
<quoted text>

His voter base is stronger than ever. Continue to say all you want to try and divert attention from the good he's doing but he's loved by the majority and he will get voted in a second term. Roll on, Trump!!!!!!!!
Oh dear.

It sounds like you need to remove your tinfoil hat, lay off the koolaid and have a good strong cup of covfefe.

LOL!!!

1

1

1

