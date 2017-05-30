Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN
There are 21 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from Saturday May 27, titled Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:
" Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee will start a new weekly talk show on the religious Trinity Broadcasting Network this fall. The show will follow a format similar to the weekend show that the former Arkansas governor hosted on Fox News Channel from 2008 to 2015.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,217
Location hidden
#1 Friday May 26
Must be shopping for a new mansion.
#2 Friday May 26
Gross. Another phony Christian republican. He could not care less about helping the poor. He's as far away from real Christian values as Trump is.
#3 Friday May 26
TV Evangelicals are Politicizing under the guise of religion.
They should never be allowed tax exempt status.
A complete racket designed to grab money from the gullible.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,217
Location hidden
#4 Friday May 26
You should tell the Supreme Court.
#5 Friday May 26
Huckabee is a fair minded, honest, reasonable and pleasant man, who adamantly supports his family and faith. Atheists, especially Democrat Communists hate him for that and that alone.
#6 Saturday May 27
Does he have a divorce attorney?
United States
#7 Saturday May 27
Mike who?
Is a Huckabee what sucks on a Huckleberry?
#8 Saturday May 27
Wrong.
Huckabee is a joke even to conservatives. He is as far from being a Christian as possible.
#9 Sunday May 28
Agree...stay out of TN
#10 Sunday May 28
We need men like him in politics.
Honest is the key word here and very few people these days practice it.
#11 Sunday May 28
What a bunch of crap!
#12 Sunday May 28
Yeah you are.
You must be a liberal Democrat.
#13 Sunday May 28
You shouldn't have to practice honesty.
You either are or not.
And currently the Evangelicals are supporting a chronic liar in chief.
Therefore Evangelical = Hypocrite
#14 Tuesday May 30
Sooooooo true!
Trump is literally the EXACT opposite of everything Jesus stood for.
Sympathy for his blind followers. They have been conned by the devil himself.
#15 Tuesday May 30
My wife was a traitoe
#16 Tuesday May 30
What's a "traitoe"?
Is that like a camel toe?
#17 Tuesday May 30
Traitor I was brainfarting
#18 Tuesday May 30
Mike Huckabee's new show is sure to be a big success!
United States
#19 Wednesday
His voter base is stronger than ever. Continue to say all you want to try and divert attention from the good he's doing but he's loved by the majority and he will get voted in a second term. Roll on, Trump!!!!!!!!
United States
#20 Wednesday
Oh dear.
It sounds like you need to remove your tinfoil hat, lay off the koolaid and have a good strong cup of covfefe.
LOL!!!
