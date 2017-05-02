Metro police hope to identify 2 men i...

Metro police hope to identify 2 men in South Nashville shooting

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. early Monday morning at Cantina Las Nenas Bar & Billiards on Apache Trail near Haywood Lane in south Nashville. Witnesses told police the gunfire erupted in the parking lot after the suspects, two Hispanic men, and victims argued inside the bar.

