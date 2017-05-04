Man, teen charged in fatal shooting of gas station attendant
A missing teenage girl who was the subject of an Amber alert in Tennessee is now charged in the fatal shooting of a gas station attendant, along with the 28-year-old man with whom she left her hometown, police said. Daniel Clark and the 15-year-old are charged with criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft, Nashville police said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Truth hurts
|69
|Nashville Sucks (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|Djak24k
|84
|What is the most shocking.....
|13 hr
|Clarke
|4
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|17 hr
|truth
|2
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|Viewer
|84
|patrick allen boyd
|Wed
|Concern person
|7
|Vanderbuilt employees
|Wed
|yay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC