Man, teen charged in fatal shooting o...

Man, teen charged in fatal shooting of gas station attendant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A missing teenage girl who was the subject of an Amber alert in Tennessee is now charged in the fatal shooting of a gas station attendant, along with the 28-year-old man with whom she left her hometown, police said. Daniel Clark and the 15-year-old are charged with criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft, Nashville police said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 2 hr Truth hurts 69
Nashville Sucks (Mar '10) 7 hr Djak24k 84
What is the most shocking..... 13 hr Clarke 4
Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha... 17 hr truth 2
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) 23 hr Viewer 84
patrick allen boyd Wed Concern person 7
Vanderbuilt employees Wed yay 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC