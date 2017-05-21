Man Charged With Attempted Murder In ...

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Pulaski Co. Stabbing

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky An arrest has been made following a stabbing in Pulaski County that happened Monday afternoon on Caney Branch Road. Deputies say they found 40-year-old Brian Herrin suffering from stab wounds to his neck, head, and arm in a home on Caney Branch Road.

