Man, 14-year-old charged in East Nashville shooting death
Metro police said a man and teenager will face criminal homicide charges in Friday's fatal shooting in the East Nashville Cayce Homes. Montel Sowell, 20, and Mario Woodard, 14, exchanged gunfire with 26-year-old Travis Rosemond, who was in the neighborhood, according to a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Delgiorno
|14 min
|WTN
|1
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Joneeks F
|34
|Vanderbilt Sheild
|7 hr
|Dr Bob
|2
|What is the most shocking.....
|8 hr
|Dan Rather
|46
|Scientists discover a black hole
|12 hr
|film at 11
|2
|Kratom. The TN law that needs to be overturned
|19 hr
|KratomKingdomGLS
|1
|Domestic violence
|Sun
|Wtf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC