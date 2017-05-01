Luxury Nashville fashion brand opens ...

Luxury Nashville fashion brand opens first retail store in trendy spot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A company that designs high-end Italian boots and other luxury leather goods in Nashville is expanding by opening what the owners consider their first true retail store - in one of Nashville's trendiest neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
patrick allen boyd 4 hr Concern person 3
secret confessions 5 hr UT Girl 82
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 7 hr another name 6
Enlighten yourself 10 hr Sheist 1
Club ménage (May '11) 11 hr ick 240
Out with the old employees in with the new 11 hr huh 30
U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years 11 hr Trump Disaster 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC