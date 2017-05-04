Lee Co. officials respond to open rec...

Lee Co. officials respond to open records request for new hospital

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

The Vice-Chairman of the Lee County Commission says the county is complying with a lengthy open records request about a proposed new medical center. The request was made by a Tennessee healthcare attorney, who states in the letter that he is acting as an individual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people cheat? 7 hr Sam Vaknin 20
Privatization of State Parks 8 hr Dean_Gullberry 1
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... 11 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 21 hr Frankie 71
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama Fri Truth hurts 11
Missing Person; Jessica Smith Fri Mom 3
What is the most shocking..... Fri Charlie Bob 6
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,832,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC