Kiefer Sutherland electrifies sold-out Nashville crowd

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Americana singer and actor, Kiefer Sutherland , performed on May 19 to a sold-out crowd at Exit/In in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.