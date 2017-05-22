Kiefer Sutherland electrifies sold-ou...

Kiefer Sutherland electrifies sold-out Nashville crowd

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Americana singer and actor, Kiefer Sutherland , performed on May 19 to a sold-out crowd at Exit/In in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Delgiorno 12 hr WTN 4
Dee Llewelyn 17 hr IndianaMan 3
Will U.S.A. go to war 19 hr please stop ignor... 15
What is the most shocking..... Mon hahaha 47
Vanderbilt Sheild Mon good grief 3
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) Sun Joneeks F 34
Scientists discover a black hole Sun film at 11 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC