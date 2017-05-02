Inaugural Nashville Dance Congress to...

Inaugural Nashville Dance Congress to Welcome Over 34 World Champion Dancers This Weekend

The Nashville Dance Congress will welcome over 34 world champion dancers from nine different genres to the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel this weekend, May 5-7. Attendees can celebrate Cinco De Mayo weekend in style and enjoy world-renowned dancing, live music, daytime classes, an exclusive auction and social dancing.

