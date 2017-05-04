In MLS push, John Ingram buys Nashvil...

In MLS push, John Ingram buys Nashville minor-league team

Nashville's competing professional soccer efforts are now united. John Ingram, the majority owner of the effort for a Major League Soccer expansion bid in Nashville, has bought a majority interest in DMD Soccer, the ownership group behind Nashville Soccer Club.

