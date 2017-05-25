Huckabee hearts Broadway: Former Arka...

Huckabee hearts Broadway: Former Arkansas governor bringing his show to Nashville

24 min ago Read more: Business Journal

First John Rich. Then Alan Jackson. Now: Mike Huckabee. The former Arkansas governor and perennial presidential candidate has announced plans to launch a new weekly news and talk show on Trinity Broadcasting Network, following a similar format to the "Huckabee" Fox News Channel show he hosted from 2008 through 2015.

