High hopes for new Tenn. needle excha...

High hopes for new Tenn. needle exchange programs to serve as a oebaita for treatment

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

The measure, which overwhelmingly passed both the Tennessee House and Senate, authorizes statewide needle exchange programs as long as they Butch Spyridon, president of the Convention and Visitors Corporation, joined Good Morning Nashville to talk about the Predators playoff run, NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Few bills on Tennessee's Capitol Hill are presented as "life savers," but that's exactly what State Senator Steve Dickerson did to successfully pass his bill to combat IV drug abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 26 min todays poem 76
What is the most shocking..... 1 hr hahaha 27
harrassment from police (Apr '14) 7 hr Dan Rather 21
date rape drug 18 hr bill cosby 3
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... 21 hr South Knox Hombre 4
anti trans bigotry Tue what 10
Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha... Tue Yeah 8
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC