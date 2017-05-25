Grammy Museum Selects Students for Grammy Camp in Nashville & LA

The GRAMMY Museum announced today that 119 talented high school students from 104 U.S. cities and 29 U.S. states have been selected as participants in the 13th annual GRAMMY Camp program. The Museum's signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held in Nashville, Tenn., from May 30-June 3 at Belmont University, and in Los Angeles from July 18-22 at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music.

