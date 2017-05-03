Glen Campbell shares poignant 'farewe...

Glen Campbell shares poignant 'farewell' song

Glen Campbell has shared the title track from his farewell album "Adios," the last he will release as he is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. The 81-year-old musician was diagnosed with the Alzheimer's in 2011, and stopped touring in 2014 due to the effects of the terminal neurodegenerative condition.

