Former APSU President Sherry Hoppe enshrinement into OVC Hall of Fame

Former Austin Peay State University President and noted author Dr. Sherry Hoppe has been selected for induction into the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame, with the official ceremony set for Friday, June 2nd during the annual OVC Honors Brunch in Nashville Tennessee. The Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame was organized in 1977 with the intent of honoring the coaches, administrators, faculty and staff that have been associated with the OVC for at least five years and provided extensive and outstanding service to the Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.