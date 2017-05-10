Family-run Nashville swingers club 'masquerades as a CHURCH to throw weekend parties where guests paid $40 to watch each other have sex' A family-run sex club has been sued for masquerading as a church in order to take out a lease on a building it uses to throw weekend swingers parties. The Social Club is owned by Alfred Woods and his family who are also the owners of Freedom 4 All Inc, the lease holder for the building in Madison, a suburb 11 miles north east of Nashville, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.