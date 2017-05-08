Dump truck driver who spotted Trinity...

Dump truck driver who spotted Trinity Quinn says hea s glad he saw something

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

ESPN's lead hockey analyst joined Good Morning Nashville to talk about the Preds' run for the Stanley Cup and how Nashville has embraced the The eighth-seeded team in the West, the Predators followed up a stunning sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks by ousting the St. Louis Blues in s NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The dump truck driver who spotted homicide suspect Trinity Quinn and ultimately called police to alert them of her whereabouts spoke to the media for the first time Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 7 min American 24
waxing 11 hr c b gidelow 4
Review: 1 Man 1 Truck (Feb '09) 13 hr Becky 17
Why do people cheat? 13 hr Sam Vaknin 22
any women witi hsv2 14 hr ted 5
secret confessions 14 hr UT Girl 94
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) Sun The firm 88
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC